According to Crunchyroll, one of the best anime of 2019, Vinland Saga has its 2nd season in production. This upcoming season will be handled by Twin Engine who will be taking over the production from WIT Studios. Note that this is the second title that WIT has now dropped in recent time (the first being widely popular Attack on Titan).

Vinland Saga had a huge success when it was released. Many even called it the best anime of that year, giving strong competition to the likes of Demon Slayer. Its story has been intriguing and fans have fallen in love with some of the characters of the show.

With the announcement of Vinland Saga Season 2 and possibly its release date, we have more things to look forward to. Let’s take a look at everything we know about Vinland Saga Season 2 so far.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date Announced!

On July 7th, 2021, it was revealed that Twin Engine is working on season 2. With the production already underway, it won’t be long before we find out the Vinland Saga season 2 release date. More than likely, season 2 will start airing in late 2021. In these instances, usually, the anime gets released after few months of such announcement. Since Vinland Saga is top priority show, we may get its release pretty early.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Studio

For season 2, Twin Engine will be carrying out the production. The previous season was handled by WIT studio but for this one, there’s a new studio. Twin Engine has been responsible for producing some of the best anime in recent years including the likes of Dororo and Babylon. They’ve also produced movies like Penguin Highway and Lu over Wall. Hopefully, they will do a great job on Vinland Saga season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 1 Recap

Season 1 of the show was more of a prologue. The main story of the anime will start from the second season which will see the character development of Thorfin. If you’re a manga reader you may already know what character changes he goes through. In season 1, an immature Thorfin followed Askeladd to get revenge for the death of his father.

He used to accompany him wherever he went and find a chance to kill him. In this process, Thorfin grew older and became much stronger. We also found a bit of backstory about Askeladd in season 1. He was the rightful heir to England and wished Canute to become its king. In the final episode of season 1, Askeladd killed the king and orchestrated a scenario that would see Canute become the king.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Spoilers

In Vinland Saga season 2, we will see many new faces. One of those will be Einar who gets lot of love from fans. The very first arc will be the farmland arc which will see Thorfin in few years after the incidents of the first season. While working on the farm, Thorfin will meet Einar who will change his thoughts about life.

Thorfin will go through a major character development which would see him giving up the way of violence. He will return to his homeland, meet Leif, and marry Gudrid. Season 2 will likely contain 24 episodes and fans are hoping for it to be better than its predecessor.

What are your expectations from Vinland Saga season 2? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more Vinland Saga updates, make sure to follow us on social media.