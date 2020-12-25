Vinicius Jr loan desire, Garcia targeted in defence, Ozil to Fenerbahce talks

MERRY Xmas ARSENAL Admirers!

Not even transfer chat more than Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles can distract from the great importance of Arsenal’s Boxing Working day derby at home to Chelsea.

Boss Mikel Arteta will be under a lot more tension than any Gunners manager for a long time if they slump to a ninth defeat in 15 Premier League online games.

So it is not astonishing Arsenal defender Rob Holding is banking on Arsenal’s impressive previous few a long time against the Blues.

He claimed: “The earlier modern background of taking part in Chelsea have been quite fantastic game titles – a couple draws and a few wins so ideally we can maintain that run likely.

“We know how interesting they are with the strike force and the gamers they’ve brought in.

“Frank Lampard has… acquired a genuine job to what he’s setting up to… and it’ll be an fascinating video game. We have to regard them and perform our recreation.”

Absent from the crammed festive period of time, sixth-bottom Arsenal have been connected with two achievable substantial-profile departures.

New England wideman Maitland-Niles, 23, is reported to have caught the eye of LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid.

And German newspaper Bild declare midfield outcast Ozil, 32, has held solution talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

But Arsenal are reportedly eager on Genuine Madrid’s Brazil winger Rodrygo, 19, despite the fact that he was carried off wounded on Wednesday.

It’s also claimed Barcelona have turned down the prospect to sign Gunners’ centre-again Shkodran Mustafi.