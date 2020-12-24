Vinicius Jr bank loan interest, Ozil in TWO Arteta digs, Martinelli injuries update

Superior Early morning GUNNERS Followers

Arsenal have been handed a raise after Gabriel Martinelli discovered he is ‘fine and ready’ to confront Chelsea.

The teen made his return from a lengthy personal injury in the 4-1 Carabao Cup quarter ultimate defeat to Man Metropolis.

But Martinelli was forced off the subject immediately after a awful collision in the initially half.

However, the Brazilian states he is healthy to experience the Blues on Boxing Working day.

He wrote: “Feeling fantastic and ready to go once more.”

In the meantime, Arsenal flop Shkodran Mustafi could be set for a shock January move to Barcelona.

That is in accordance to the 28-calendar year-old’s agent Emre Ozturk, who was lately pictured at the Nou Camp ‘ready for a meeting’.

He informed Fox Sports activities: “‘I’m not in Barcelona for the reason that of Yusuf Demir, but for the reason that of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, whom we also symbolize.”

Eventually, Emmanuel Frimpong thinks Granit Xhaka is just a person of several Arsenal gamers who are not fantastic more than enough for the club.

He explained to PlayOJO: “With Xhaka, I really don’t know if he is a defensive midfielder or an attacker, I actually really don’t know his place.

“Defensively, I feel he’s considerably far too gradual and offensively, I really do not know if he can see a move. All I know is players like Xhaka, and I do not suggest any disrespect, but are they fantastic gamers?

“Are they gamers to have Arsenal to the upcoming degree? In my honest impression, I think the solution is no.”