Vin Diesel Plans “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots”

Vin Diesel is set to both star in and produce a live-action feature based on the classic tabletop boxing game “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” for Mattel Films and Universal Pictures.

“Rampage” scribe Ryan Engle penned the screenplay for the film which follows a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine.

The project has an action-adventure tone and will be produced by Diesel and Samantha Vincent.

Mattel is working on live-action adaptations of their other game and toy IPs like “Barbie,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels” and “Magic 8 Ball”.

Source: Heat Vision