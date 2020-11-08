Village People Founder Claims’Y.M.C.A.’ is the Song of Parties Post-Election

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

You May Have heard”Y.M.C.A.” being played with A LOT Recently from the Dems and Republicans — a Nod that it Has still got Tug on both sides of the aisle… as Stated by This Man who wrote .

Village People creator Victor Willis — that the cop at the team — tells TMZ… he simply adores the fact that his group’s iconic earworm has escalated to the political arena that this election cycle — even if this means it had been profoundly kickstarted by Donald Trump in rallies.

Donald Trump is now tweeted two minute video of himself dancing to YMCA by the Village People. The movie was watched over 15 million times now. What do you believe? Pic.twitter.com/HqoOeQSNVX — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 3, 2020 @talkRADIO

If you had not discovered, Trump was large into integrating”Y.M.C.A.” as a go-to song during his closing blitz throughout the nation — often dance to it on point, which really got made to a 2-minute lengthy set clip sync with this tune. So, yeah… it has been revived.

Obviously, on Saturday… the tune was sorta chased by Biden fans in Philly who danced while trolling Trump fans from throughout the road (who were really enjoying it)… such Joe Biden was declared since the projected winner of this 2020 election.

And of course to top it off, among those tunes of this election – maintained by Donald Trump out of either side of the gate at Philly #Election2020 #YMCA pic.twitter.com/cY3rU39cFK — Sam Piranty (@sampiranty) November 7, 2020 @sampiranty

On the front, Victor informs us that is A-OK too… everybody’s encouraged to sing it. Provided that the trail proceeds to get drama — and of course climb up on the graphs, which it is doing for the very first time in decades — he is fine with anyone getting down into”Y.M.C.A.’

As we informed you, Victor’d signaled it was trendy for DT to utilize the monitor — he explained that here together as well… stating he had no plans to sue Trump or his effort.

If anything, it seems just like Victor is thankful for Trump for resurrecting not only”Y.M.C.A”… but also”Macho Man,” the other Village People classic. Alec Baldwin even staged a rendition of it ‘SNL’ the weekend, so it is all Village People all the time, it appears, nowadays.

On Victor, which simply speaks to the universality of the songs — along with the concept of overcoming barriers that apply to any and everyone who is going through hardship.

BTW, he informs us he hunted for Biden… however he ai not angry at Trump within this blessing of great luck.