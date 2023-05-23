Who Is Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend? The Love Quest of Viktor Hovland!

Viktor Hovland is a professional golfer from Norway. Born in 1997, he distinguished himself as an amateur athlete before turning pro in 2019. Hovland made a rapid impact on the PGA Tour, demonstrating his talent and garnering victories. On the golf course, he is renowned for his forceful drives and consistent play.

Viktor Hovland Girlfriend

We do not currently believe that Hovland has a girlfriend. It appears that he keeps his private life private. Currently, there is no mention of a companion on social media. However, sources indicate that Kristin Sorsdal is the companion of Viktor Hovland. Since 2019, Sorsdal, who is also Norwegian, has been dating Hovland. She has been an ever-present supporter at his events, both on and off the course.

Relationship with Kristin Sorsdal

Kristin Sorsdal has been in a relationship with Viktor Hovland for many years. She maintains an active social media presence, sharing photos of her travels and exploits with Hovland. Sorsdal frequently posts about Hovland and expresses her admiration for his accomplishments, indicating that the couple has a strong and affectionate relationship.

Unknown are the specifics of how Viktor Hovland and Kristin Sorsdal met. However, it is believed that they met at Oklahoma State University, where Hovland played golf as an undergraduate.

Viktor Hovland’s Career

Viktor Hovland is a rising talent in the world of golf, renowned for his impressive course play. In 2018, Hovland won the U.S. Amateur Championship as an amateur, becoming the first Norwegian to accomplish this feat. In 2016 and 2018, he also represented Norway at the World Amateur Team Championships.

Hovland has continued to impress throughout his professional tenure, finishing in the top 25 in six of his first nine PGA Tour starts. In 2020, he won his first tournament on the PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open and has since added two more victories.