Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For ‘MNF’

Breaking News

This wide receiver is rockin’ custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on “Monday Night Football” …

If that were a clue on “Jeopardy!”, the answer would be “Who is Adam Thielen?” … ’cause the Minnesota Vikings star decided to pay homage to the late game show host by wearing the amazing footwear for his game against the Chicago Bears on Monday.

The cleat artist, Dan “Mache” Gamache, posted pics of Thielen’s new spikes for the evening … and they’re pretty incredible.

For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. 🙏 #skol pic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8 — Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 16, 2020 @MACHE275

On one of the cleats, there’s an image of Trebek with a halo and the dates 1940-2020.

On the other, there’s a painted-on, “Jeopardy!”-style answer that reads, “We Will Miss You, Alex” with a price of $19,000 — a nod to Thielen’s #19 jersey number.

“For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week,” Mache said of the cleats on social media.

“I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way.”

As we previously reported, Trebek tragically died at 80 years old earlier this month after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes from all over the world have rolled in since his death … with officials in his hometown of Greater Sudbury, Ontario already kicking around the idea of building him a statue.

Thielen appears to be the first NFLer to pay homage with his spikes … maybe they’ll lead to a Daily Double’s load of touchdowns?