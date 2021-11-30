ViewSonic’s new 17.2-inch portable monitor comes with 144hz refresh rate

According to TechPowerUp news, ViewSonic today launched the VX1755 portable monitor, 17.2 inches, 1080p with 144Hz refresh rate.
The new announced ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor has a thickness of 0.6 inches, about 15mm, a weight of 2.2 pounds, about 1kg, a three-sided borderless design, and built-in dual speakers.
According to reports, the native resolution of the ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor is 1080p (1920×1080) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and it has passed AMD FreeSync Premium certification.
In terms of interfaces, this portable monitor is equipped with two USB Type-C interfaces, as well as micro-HMDI and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
According to ViewSonic’s official website, ViewSonic VX1755 portable monitor is priced at US$306.99. Visit the product page for additional details.