Following Election Day turned to Election Week for its 2020 presidential elections, the Saturday Night Live team had little time to get ready for a number of their humorous moments. Only a couple hours before hitting the airwaves, President-elect Joe Biden and also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the point at Wilmington, Delaware, to provide their very first official speeches on November 7.

Prepared for its historic second, SNL’s Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, given their post-election chilly open sketch.

“Thank you very far, America! We did this. Would you believe it? I really sort of can not. It has been so long as some thing great happened,” Carrey’s Biden said covering the state, noting that although it might have taken indefinitely, he has”never felt really alive”

“That is ironic because I am not that living,” he said . Joe Biden is the earliest president-elect, turning 78 on November 20.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Slams Trump In’SNL’ Monologue

Afterward, Rudolph’s Harris noticed each the firsts she was reaching on the unforgettable success, such as being the first Indian and Black American president.