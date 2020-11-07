View Yelawolf’s new video for’Nation Rich’ including Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul

Yelawolf has shared a brand new video for’Nation Rich’ including Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul — you could watch it under.

Taken from last season’s’Ghetto Cowboy’ record, the prior Shady Records rapper together with the support of this DJ Paul to observe what it has to become wealthy from the southern states of America.

“And that I simply stuffed fifty stands at a can of vacant Pringles/ Place quarter sacks from the plastic rear of a pink flamingo/ The brand new Pirellis back to the Chevy, still coughin’ hefty / Burnin’ so far rubber I grabbed the emphysema,” Yela raps around the monitor’s next verse.

About the hook, he also toasts into existence: “`Cause I got a great deal of money, entire bunch of timeTake me to the mall, so I am losin’ my head / I am nation rich/ I am country wealthy, okay / Got a great deal of cash, entire lot of time/ Purchase the entire pub, I expect you do not mind/ I am country wealthy / I am nation wealthy, okay.”

From the accompanying movie, a dark tale unfolds that entails money being hauled in the walls of Yela’s trailer playground, before being filled at a pink flamingo garden decoration and buried.

View the complete video under:

Before this season, Korn shared a pay of Charlie Daniels’ 1979 classic’The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ containing Yelawolf.

The monitor is available only on the band’s Bandcamp webpage, with all profits going towards charitable organisation, Awakening Youth.

Meanwhile, the Three 6 Mafia have declared they will be performing in the very first indoor stadium concert at the US because the coronavirus outbreak started.

Due to occur on December 11 in the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the series, which has been billed as”the new standard”, will comprise rigorous social bookmarking principles and concert-goers will have to put on a mask.

The tremendously powerful Memphis rap team, which consists of DJ Paul and Juicy J, shared with the information Instagram with some of movies.