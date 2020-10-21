View Trailer For’Trigger’ Starring Jordyn Woods, Jeremy Meeks And Wesley Johnson | Stars

By the creators of hit BET+ Movie Sacrifice, Footage Movies, comes a Fresh Attractive thriller TRIGGER.

The first movie tells the story of Trey Mass, who’s finally home in prison following having a ten-year sentence. With nowhere else to go that he visits his brother Collin. Collin’s wife, Vanessa, isn’t overly excited about the notion of Collin’s criminal prosecution showing up unannounced but insists to let Trey to remain together for a single night. This 1 night turns into total mayhem, when Trey, at a way to guard his brother Collin, inadvertently kills Harry, a pal of Collin’s who is there for sport night. When a enjoyable night immediately escalates into a hostage situation, Collin and Trey’s old brother Mike Mass is shipped in to reconcile the circumstance.

TRIGGER, starring Wesley Jonathan as Collin Mass,” Flex Alexander as Mike Mass, Jeremy Meeks as Trey Mass and Jordyn Woods as Vanessa Mass, premieres Thursday, October 22 solely on BET+. The film has been directed by Chris Stokes and composed by David Drinkwater, Marques Houston, Chris Stokes and Juanita Stokes to get Footage Films.

View the preview of Trigger under: