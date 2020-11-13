View The White Stripes’ revived brand new movie for’Apple Blossom’

The White Stripes have shared a brand new animated video to their song’Apple Blossom’ — read the clip under.

The monitor features about the duo’s forthcoming’Greatest Hits’ album, which will be set for launch digitally globally on December 4. The vinyl (2xLP 150-g black plastic ) and CD editions will be published in the united kingdom and the rest of earth around February 12, 2021, however the 2 formats will probably arrive in the US on December 4.

A brand new animated movie for’Apple Blossom’, that initially featured The White Stripes’ 2000 record’De Stijl’, was published today (November 13).

Directed by Wartella and created by Fantasy Factory Cartoon, it is possible to see the clip for’Apple Blossom’ below.

The White Stripes also have supported the tracklist to their’Greatest Hits’ album, that will include such tunes as’Fell In Love With A Girl’,”The Hardest Button To Button’ and’Hotel Yorba’.

Now you may see the entire tracklist and the normal album cover ‘The White Stripes Greatest Hits’ below.

1. ) Let us Shake Hands2. The Big Three: My Baby3. Fell In Love With A Girl4. Hello Operator5. I am Gradually turning Into You6. The Hardest Button On Button7. The Nurse8. Screwdriver9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground10. Death Twist 11. We Are Going To Be Friends12. The Denial Twist13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself14. Astro15. Conquest16. Jolene17. Hotel Yorba18. Apple Blossom19. Blue Orchid20. Ball And Biscuit21. I Fought Piranhas22. I Believe I Smell A Rat23. Icky Thump24. My Doorbell25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)26. Seven Nation Army

‘The White Stripes Greatest Hits’ (Standard Cover) [Picture: Pieter M. van Hattem / Press]

Last month, Jack White reworked The White Stripes”Ball And Biscuit’ through an operation medley on Saturday Night Live.