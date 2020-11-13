View The New Year of Bel-Air Reunion Particular Trailer

Therefore I was chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool if Will Smith chose to unveil the preview The Prince of Bel-Air‘s reunion unique. That is correct, the Banks family goes together, and we are prepared for all of the nostalgic pleasure. The two-minute clip, that fell to Nov. 13, reveals Smith reuniting with New Prince costars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Oh, and they tease a look from Janet Hubert, ” the first Aunt Viv.

The team reminisces about the series’s most unique moments off and on display when paying tribute to James Avery, who perished 2013 because of open-heart operation complications. “James Avery was that this ‘4 Shakespearean monster, and I desired him to think that I was great,” Smith remembered. I really don’t know about you, but I am certainly going to be losing a few tears if this falls Nov. 19. Watch the entire preview above!