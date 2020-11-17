View Skai Jackson’s Viennese Waltz Performance on DWTS

Skai Jackson brought magic into the Dancing With the Stars semifinals on Nov. 16 using a moving Viennese waltz. Even the 18-year old celebrity and her spouse Alan Bersten glided over the dance floor throughout their regular pair to Noah Cyrus’s”Lonely.” For Jackson, it is a particularly poignant tune select because she is felt isolated from the market before. The judges felt her enthusiasm and devotion to the choreography — so far so they handed her 10s.

Regrettably, the ideal score was not sufficient to rescue Jackson, who had been shipped home alongside Johnny Weir. As for me, I believe she deserved , but I am glad we will always get this closing (perfect ) dance. Watch the entire functionality over.