View Porridge Radio deliver powerful Leonard Cohen cover at church

Porridge Radio have contributed a more powerful new cover of a Leonard Cohen tune in a brand new video — see it under today.

The group recorded their version of’Who by Fire’, that initially appeared around the 1974 record’New Skin For The Old Ceremony’, in Camberwell’s St Giles Church.

“I have loved Leonard Cohen because I was a teen, and if he died we learnt this tune in tribute to him” frontwoman Dana Margolin clarified on Instagram of this narrative behind the cover.

“It has always been a favorite of ours so we’re really pleased to set for our session in St Giles’ Church, Camberwell. The lyrics come in the Egyptian liturgy for your year (Rosh Hashana), which has been filmed the identical week since Rosh Hashana this season ”

From the El Hardwick-directed session movie, the group deliver a variation of’Who by Fire’ that develops in fervour and endurance since the track progresses. See it under today.

Back in September, Porridge Radio shared a brand new single in’7 Minutes’, coming only six months following their record’Every Poor’. The trail heard that the band taking a twist towards synth-pop after their guitar-driven LP, together with Marta Salogni carrying on production responsibilities.

At a five-star evaluation of’Every Poor’, which had been nominated for this year old Hyundai Mercury Music Prize, NME said:”Below Porridge Radio nail a few of music’s most challenging suggestions — breathing new life into Cartoon and creating a record which may broadly be compared to other groups in fragments, but also feels completely their own.

“[It’s] a stunning step up in their bedroom-recorded 2016 debut. No wonder they have announced themselves the”greatest band on the planet”.”