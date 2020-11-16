View Pa Salieu along with Mahalia dancing on rooftops to get’Energy’ music video

Entertainment

Watch Pa Salieu and Mahalia dance on rooftops for 'Energy' music video

Pa Salieu dropped his introduction mixtape a week, and today he has delivered a heartfelt and joyous music video because of his cooperation with Mahalia,’Energy’.

The audio video, led by Femi Ladi, opens using Salieu rapping to cam black-and-white while various interactions occur around him. Since Mahalia measures in to send her poetry halfway throughout, the movie turns to color.

View the’Energy’ audio movie under:

‘Energy’ is the final track to Pa Salieu’s introduction mixtape,’Send Them Into Coventry’, that came last Friday (November 13).

At a multiple-choice evaluation, NME explained the mixtape supports him UK’s next major rapper, stating, “`Send Them Into Coventry’ guarantees that Salieu is incredibly gifted with a ceiling in sight.

“He conveys the whole mixtape together with his remarkable voice oscillating between traditional rap leaks, dancehall toasts and sweet lyrics that are venomous ”

In a meeting with NME before this calendar year, Salieu talked about what he expects to reach himself with his songs.

“I am not coming out of a fantastic life,” he explained.

“However, my songs would possess [a] really major significance… I see that a better lifestyle for me and my loved ones today. I am able to see that life may change today, I do not feel trapped. I am able to see the view on the horizon”

