View Pa Salieu along with Mahalia dancing on rooftops to get’Energy’ music video

Pa Salieu dropped his introduction mixtape a week, and today he has delivered a heartfelt and joyous music video because of his cooperation with Mahalia,’Energy’.

The audio video, led by Femi Ladi, opens using Salieu rapping to cam black-and-white while various interactions occur around him. Since Mahalia measures in to send her poetry halfway throughout, the movie turns to color.

View the’Energy’ audio movie under:

‘Energy’ is the final track to Pa Salieu’s introduction mixtape,’Send Them Into Coventry’, that came last Friday (November 13).

At a multiple-choice evaluation, NME explained the mixtape supports him UK’s next major rapper, stating, “`Send Them Into Coventry’ guarantees that Salieu is incredibly gifted with a ceiling in sight.

“He conveys the whole mixtape together with his remarkable voice oscillating between traditional rap leaks, dancehall toasts and sweet lyrics that are venomous ”

In a meeting with NME before this calendar year, Salieu talked about what he expects to reach himself with his songs.

“I am not coming out of a fantastic life,” he explained.

“However, my songs would possess [a] really major significance… I see that a better lifestyle for me and my loved ones today. I am able to see that life may change today, I do not feel trapped. I am able to see the view on the horizon”