Oneohtrix Point was the musical guest about the latest installment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Backed by reside collaborators Eli Keszler on drums along with Nate Boyce online guitar, the’ digital artist played’I Do Not Love Me Anymore’ from newest album’Magic Oneohtrix Point ‘, which came late every month.

View the remotely-filmed functionality under:

The operation marks Oneohtrix Point Never’s advent late night tv slot, even however he appeared on Saturday Night Live before this season together with The Weeknd to do the latter’s’Scared to Live’.

About Twitter, OPN — aka Daniel Lopatin — confessed the operation along with Donald Trump’s election defeat.

“the clown is dead and that I must play shed power chords on late night,” Loptain composed.

— opn (@0PN) November 7, 2020

‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, the manufacturer’s ninth studio album, has been released on October 30.

The followup 2018’s’Age Of’ was listed during coronavirus lockdowns, and was produced by The Weeknd, that features on record track’No Nightmares’.

Lopatin formerly collaborated with the singer — actual name Abel Tesfaye — about his most recent record’After Hours’,” co-writing and generating a few of its tunes.

The set also equally worked about the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring 2019 movie Uncut Stone, together with Lopatin composing its score along with Tesfaye making a short cameo.

Additional collaborators on’Magic Oneohtrix Point ‘ comprise Caroline Polachek, Arca and Nolanberollin.