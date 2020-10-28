View Megan Thee Stallion #MeganMonday Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion handled her lovers to some surprise Tuesday treat if she fell a movie from her freestyling on her Twitter webpage. The trail, which we are likely to refer to “Actual MF Sexy Girl Sh*t,” respectfully, comes in at nearly two moments and is endorsed by means of a beat from Lil Ju. It is not initially Lil Ju and Megan have awakened for a few eargasmic jams; both also worked with a few of her greatest hits such as”Big Ole Freak” and”Cash Sh*t.”

Talking of”Big Ole Freak,” it scores a few of many references that Megan creates from the freestyle, for example you to Kerry Washington’s seven-season operate as Olivia Pope on Scandal, in addition to a sly comment to the July shooting which left her shot at the foot along with Tory Lanez arrested for felony assault. “I have to be Olivia Pope’causey’keep putting me all these scandals,” she raps at a single stage. “I understood I was the sh*t if R&B n****so beg na begin rap beef”

Megan cautioned the movie is merely the first of longer, composing on Instagram she would”shed them each Monday” and informed her traces to be on the lookout for #MeganMondays. I am able to say for certain that we are happy to find these treats each Monday, particularly since they are allegedly leading up to a record launch. We are ready whenever you’re, Megan!