View Matt Berninger drama’Another Second’ on’The Late Show’

Matt Berninger delivered a focus on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday (October 23) — you can see it under.

The National frontman published his debut solo record’Serpentine Prison’ before this season. Berninger played among the record’s tracks — and single –‘One More Second’ on the most popular late night talk show.

Talking about’One More Second’ back in September, Berninger said:”I wrote’Another Second’ using Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) together with the aim for it to be a sort of response to Dolly Parton’s’I Will Always Love You’, or kind of another side of the conversation.

“I only wanted to write a few of these classic, easy, desperate love tunes that seem great on your vehicle.”

You are able to view Berninger’s complete operation here:

earlier this month (October 17), Berninger gave yet another live performance of’Another Second’ on US Television through an appearance on CBS This Morning.

Through the operation, Berninger also conducted the record’s title track and’Collar Your Shirt.’

Talking to NME back in December on his solo material, Berninger explained he’d already been”very prolific” within his songwriting.

“I have been through a maximalist writing stage. I am still writing far more than I did,” he explained. “I am such as Bradley Cooper in Limitless or some thing. I have been editing myself , and I have been insecure both on point and in my own writing also.

“I am writing more, however, I do not know whether I am writing better. I really don’t understand just what to do with everything. I guess I will need to create more documents.”

At a four star review of his record, NME said:”Sureit rests at lots of the sonic kingdom of this National, which is not the passing his peppy indie-pop side-project EL VY signifies, however, what we do need is a romantic and generous offering by among 21st Century stone’s most prominent allies.”