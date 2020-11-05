View Maluma as well as The Weeknd’s”Hawái” Remix Music Video

Maluma as well as The Weeknd’s brand new alliance is here in order to supply a momentary diversion within an otherwise tumultuous week. The artists awakened for the very first time to capture a remix and combined music movie for Maluma’s summertime hit”Hawái,” he performed in the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The romantic pop tune delves into a person’s grief after viewing his ex-lover pleased with somebody else.

The Weeknd walks off the movie with crooning,”So today he is your paradise? You are lying to him and yourself to make me envious / You wear this kind of act when you are sleeping All this trigger I said I do not need union.” Then he sings the chorus in Spanish until Maluma pops and takes over. Seeing both handsome celebrities show off their dancing moves along with vocals together just may motivate you to stop the information, catch up, and have a dancing break, even though just for the length of this video. See it in full over.