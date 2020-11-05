View Maluma along with The Weeknd group up for’HAWÁI’ remix

Latin music celebrity Maluma has recruited The Weeknd to get a fresh remix of his enormous only’HAWÁI’. Take a look at the movie below.

The Latin chart-topper — composed by Maluma, ” The Weeknd, Keityn, Edgar Barrera and Bull Nene, also made by this Rude Boyz — comes with a fresh spin which sees Abel Tesfaye sing in both Spanish and English, in addition to a fresh remix video taken with director Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants

“I’ve always loathed The Weeknd therefore it seems short of a fantasy come true to own him collab onto’HAWÁI’ Remix — he also attracted another stream to it sang in both English and Spanish that is remarkable,” explained Maluma.

The Weeknd’s famous fourth album’After Hours’ has shown a enormous success this season, together with the course’Blinding Lights’ becoming among 2020’s best-selling singles. Released back in February this year,’After Hours’ obtained a four-star evaluation in NME, concluding that”his all-encompassing album to date is likewise an existential quandary”.

The inspection included:”The Weeknd’s comeback document divides the gap between his hedonistic and reflective personas.”

He teamed up with Oneohtrix Point on brand new tune called’No’ Nightmares’, and makes a guest appearance on Ariana Grande’s brand new album’Spots’.

The R&B icon made headlines this weekend because of his remarkable Halloween costume since The Nutty Professor.