View Little Mix Perform in the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Small Mix needed a large (and active!) Night in the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday. Besides hosting the event and also being nominated for four awards, they had the opportunity play”Sweet Melody,” the new single from their group’s latest studio album, Confetti.

“What an honour! To demonstrate the MTV EMA’s is really a fantasy, it is such a special occasion,” the team said in a statement to MTV in expectation of this function. “We have always enjoyed seeing the magnificent performances and visiting that everybody has voted to triumph. This year we will also be doing our new ‘Sweet Melody,’ our next EMA functionality. The series will proceed and we can not wait!”

It is safe to mention their much-anticipated operation delivered. The choreography, vocals, outfits, and also video-game-like place gave it the unbelievable virtual-reality-meets-actual-reality vibes.

alas, the band were down a woman to the event, since Jesy Nelson could not attend because of sickness, according to a spokesperson for the group.

Small Mix was nominated for best soda up, best team, best virtual reside for”UNCancelled”, and best UK and Ireland act, and they won best pop and best UK and Ireland act. Congrats!