View Kenan Thompson Drags Trump Back in Village People’SNL’ Spoof

At a pointed message to Donald Trump, a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch of This Village People Presented a Humorous rendition of”YMCA.”
“Stop it! Yeah, I am speaking to you,” staged the team, headed by SNL Kenan Thompson who wore a costume costume. “I said, quit it. That is long overdue’cause we said we encourage you.”
The sketch, a part of”Weekend Update,” arrived following Trump went viral at a movie which showed him dance to”YMCA” upon coming into the campaign trail after hammering the coronavirus.
From the SNL sketch, the team asserts it hired Alan Dershowitz, who’s represented Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, to trouble some cease-and-desist sequence, singking,”Alan understands where you’re. He understands what you have seen on such an island with [Jeffrey] Epstein…”
However Update co-anchor Colin Jost items, stating,”You can not say that! You can not simply say that!”
“It is only music, guy,” Thompson states. “We are just singing”
The tune continues:”The soldier stated that you allow him down. Along with the homosexual man explained you do not need him around. Along with the Native American is ill with COVID-19. Just the construction employee still thinks.”
In case Trump fails to quit using their tune, the sketch jokes that the Village People would resort to shaving Ivanka’s mind, saying she would wind up appearing like Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard.
Jost worked more:”Wait! You say you are likely to shave Ivanka’s head. You can not just say . It has got to be just like a felony”
Thompson reacted with a wink:”Hey, guy. Everything is lawful when you sing it into a song”
