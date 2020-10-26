View Kenan Thompson Drags Trump Back in Village People’SNL’ Spoof

At a pointed message to Donald Trump, a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch of This Village People Presented a Humorous rendition of”YMCA.”

“Stop it! Yeah, I am speaking to you,” staged the team, headed by SNL Kenan Thompson who wore a costume costume. “I said, quit it. That is long overdue’cause we said we encourage you.”

The sketch, a part of”Weekend Update,” arrived following Trump went viral at a movie which showed him dance to”YMCA” upon coming into the campaign trail after hammering the coronavirus.

From the SNL sketch, the team asserts it hired Alan Dershowitz, who’s represented Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, to trouble some cease-and-desist sequence, singking,”Alan understands where you’re. He understands what you have seen on such an island with [Jeffrey] Epstein…”