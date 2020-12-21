View Jupiter and Saturn ‘nearly touch’ TONIGHT on winter solstice furthermore Ursid meteor shower

WHAT IS THE STAR OF BETHLEHEM?

In a exceptional astrological celebration, which has not transpired considering that the Center Ages, planets Saturn and Jupiter are set to align, showing up to almost kiss each and every other in a stunning exhibit.

Some experts counsel this celestial phenomenon could be the star that kings Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are reported to have adopted more than 2,000 several years in the past.

The story is advised in the Gospel of Matthew. In his account, the wise adult males arrive in Jerusalem and say to King Herod: “Where is the baby who has been born king of the Jews? For we observed his star at its mounting and have appear to spend him homage.”