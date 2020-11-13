View Jesse Williams Quiz Kehlani around Grey’s Anatomy Trivia

Just as a lot people like to believe we are the largest fans of Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams place Kehlani’s understanding of this series to the evaluation Billboard‘s newest”Quizzed” section. About Nov. 11, the Grey’s Anatomy celebrity set to the strain, telling her until the questions began,”You’re great!” It is difficult not to get anxious if dreamy Dr. Jackson Avery is speaking to you personally and Kehlani was a little flustered.

Following a form of true or false queries, Williams upped the ante with hard questions such as,”Both characters were at the opening scene of season one, episode 1?” And”What has been Grey Sloan Memorial known as initial and exactly what was it flashed to?” Kehlani had been relatably determined by the very first question — it has been 15 decades as the premiere — but obtained half-credit about the next. It is possible to see whether you’re a bigger fan of Grey’s Anatomy compared to Kehlani by viewing the entire movie over.