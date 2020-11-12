View Ingrid Andress Perform in the CMA Awards

Ingrid Andress was certainly among the most emotional performances in the CMA awards on Wednesday. Throughout the series, the 29-year old gave a gorgeous rendition of her hit song”More Hearts Than Mine.” The monitor particulars taking your spouse house for the very first time along with also the fear of opening up your family to possible heartbreak consequently. “When we split up, I will be OK,” she sings. “However, you are going to be breaking up more hearts .” Not only are the lyrics moving, however we can not get enough of Andress’s lovely voice. The operation was really emotional, she could not help but have a bit choked up in the finish.

The series also featured demonstrations from Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Justin Bieber, along with Dan + Shay. A few different musicians were put to play, such as Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts, however, had to drop out at the last moment after different members tested positive for COVID-19. Although attendees sat distanced tables throughout the event, a lot of these did not wear masks throughout the service.