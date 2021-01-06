View horror tackle from Brentford’s Josh Dasilva that remaining Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leg ravaged and Tottenham ace raging

PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG raged immediately after struggling a horror shin personal injury as Josh Dasilva was despatched off for Brentford.

The Bees star had the ball but dropped command and went flying in with his ideal boot up the Spurs midfielder’s leg.

Pink CARD 🟥 Josh Dasilva is sent off for a awful problem on Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 📺 Check out are living on Sky Sporting activities Football now pic.twitter.com/KloadTEsVk — Sky Sports activities Football (@SkyFootball) January 5, 2021

Any person that understands me, is aware it was hardly ever intentional.. will find out from this.🙏🏿🐝 — Joshua Dasilva (@joshdasilva_) January 6, 2021

Enjoy was in the beginning permitted to continue on before referee Mike Dean went throughout to the VAR monitor.

And following a short check of the replays, he made the decision the horrendous deal with was worthy of a pink card.

Hojbjerg was treated on the pitch and was in a position to hobble off – but not in advance of confronting Bees gamers around the harmful challenge.

He was rightly fuming, realizing he was lucky to escape without a damaged leg.

With awful stud marks and blood pouring down his shin, Jose Mourinho created the wise final decision to haul his Danish global.

Japhet Tanganga arrived on in his place for the final minutes of Spurs’ 2- win over Brentford.

Dasilva later on took to social media to insist he by no means intended to harm the Spurs midfielder.

He wrote: “Anybody that knows me, is aware of it was in no way intentional.. will study from this.”

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min booked Tottenham’s spot in April’s Carabao Cup ultimate.

But right after the total-time whistle, there was a touching instant.

Hojbjerg headed back pitchside to share an embrace and smile with Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who is also Danish.

And Jamie Redknapp defended Dasilva, insisting there was no malice in the former Arsenal youngster’s foul.

The Sky Sports activities pundit said: “Do I consider it is a purple card? Indeed. Do I imagine he signifies it? Definitely not.

“He form of loses control of his entire body, and his correct foot arrives out.

“The explanation why I would say no, he is so remaining footed, he wouldn’t suggest to deal with with his suitable foot.

“But it appears to be like really bad, I get that. I you should not consider he has intended to damage an opponent there.”

Spurs will face both Mourinho’s former aspect Manchester United or prolonged-phrase rival Pep Guardiola with Manchester Town in April’s rearranged ultimate at Wembley.

The Manchester rivals fulfill on Wednesday night time.

