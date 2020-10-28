View Ewan McGregor pay’Endlessly’ from Muse

Footage has surfaced of Ewan McGregor covering Muse monitor’Endlessly’.

The footage, that sees that the Star Wars actor playing the tune on acoustic guitar, has been removed from his brand new Apple TV+ series extended Way Up.

Long Way Up is the sequel into Long Way Away Town and Long Way Round, that visit McGregor along with broadcaster Charley Boorman traveling the globe on bikes.

The series’ first installment landed on the brand new Apple streaming agency at mid-September.

View Ewan McGregor’s Muse pay under.

Long Way Up precedes McGregor’s yield to some timeless function from his previous. McGregor has been set to come back to his iconic character as Obi-Wan Kenobi to get a brand new standalone TV show in the Star Wars universe.

McGregor, that hasn’t looked in a Star Wars movie as 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, was rumoured to reprise the use of Obi-Wan for a while.

Muse, meanwhile, have started writing a new record, frontman Matt Bellamy lately supported.

“I began writing when all of the protests and the turmoil were kicking ,” he explained. “it is a bizarre thing to say but it matches the songs I compose. It keeps you a bit on edge”

Bellamy also opened to NME about the group’s future plans before this season. “I enjoy the concept of completely resetting and moving right back to where people come out. In, physically moving back into our own hometown [Teignmouth, Devon] and return to the way we was at square one”

Bellamy was keeping himself occupied through 2020 by releasing a collection of solo tracks like’Tomorrow’s World’, motivated by life at lockdown throughout the coronavirus pandemic, also’Pray (High Valyrian)’ in the Game of Thrones soundtrack this past year.