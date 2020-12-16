View Dr Dre make a visitor visual appeal in ‘Grand Theft Auto On line: The Cayo Perico Heist’

Dr Dre has made a cameo in the new Grand Theft Vehicle On-line video game, The Cayo Perico Heist.

The famous rapper and producer would make a guest physical appearance as himself alongside Interscope Information co-founder Jimmy Iovine and DJ Pooh in a minimize scene in the recreation, which was released yesterday (December 15).

In the clip, which you can check out down below, Dre pulls up in a vehicle with his associates and seems to be established to board the same airplane as the game’s protagonist ahead of he pulls out after he learns that his phone has been stolen.

It comes following it was recently disclosed that The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas also curates a radio station in the video game, showcasing appearances by Mac DeMarco and comic David Cross.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=MxNo9Syow5U

There have been many superstar visitor stars in GTA franchise in excess of the many years. Actors such as Juliette Lewis, comedians which includes Ricky Gervais and even musician Phil Collins have appeared in the game titles, often providing performances as their true selves.

A host of artists have also featured on radio stations on numerous variations of GTA in the previous which include one featuring Frank Ocean, Skepta and Headie One particular.

The most up-to-date game in the meantime, requires put on a non-public island, and duties players with infiltrating what Rockstar calls “one of the most protected non-public islands in the whole world”.

It options closely armed safety guards, and gamers will have the selection to possibly “neutralise” these forces or evade them with stealth.

Meanwhile, it was not long ago exposed that Dre’s new album is finished, and attributes a efficiency from Eminem.

Webpage Kennedy indicated that he’d read what would be the famous artist’s fourth studio album, and to start with because 2015’s ‘Compton’.