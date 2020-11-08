View Depeche Mode’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Depeche Mode were thrown in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame immediately, together with the legendary digital trio requiring the award-winning.

The group have been inducted by Charlize Theron, also honoured from the likes of Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry.

Founding members Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher and Martin Gore shared with a pre-recorded approval speech from their various homes. See it under:

“Congratulations to our fellow inductees. It is incredible today to be in this club. There is so many different musicians, artists which are part of the that we’ve developed listening to. David Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, the Clash, Merely to name a few,” Gahan said through the address.

“You know, growing up, listening to songs in the radio and with audio, it actually sort of helped us feel ordinary, feel a part of something.

“That is what music does for individuals and I believe that is exactly what Depeche Mode has performed for a lot of folks. I believe music brings people together, and God knows we need more today than it sounds any other moment.”

The group also confessed former associates Vince Clarke and Alan Wilderand calling them”a part of their DM family as well as the DM history along with the achievement of the group”.

Other folks the trio thanked comprised creative director Anton Corbijn — that they imputed to”[making] us seem cool” — combined with Mute Records’ Daniel Miller, director Jonathan Kessler and longtime traveling members Christian Eigner along with Peter Gordeno.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed in March on account of its coronavirus pandemic. A digital service rather happened, broadcast HBO Max.

Other musicians which were inducted to the Hall of Fame this season included Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and The Doobie Brothers.