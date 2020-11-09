View David Guetta Perform in the 2020 MTV EMAs

per day after being named the finest DJ on the planet by DJ Mag, David Guetta walked out with the finest digital music award in Sunday’s MTV 2020 European Music Entertainment. To celebrate the important triumph, Guetta played his brand new single”Let’s Love” from his latest album of the identical title, which initially incorporates vocals from Sia but was instead played by British celebrity Raye.

Guetta’s unique collection was the very epic operation of the nighttime, because the French DJ streamed live out of a point constructed at the swimming pool of their Széchenyi Bath at Hungary Situated in a stunning light show. Though some fans were a bit gutted that Sia was not able to earn the point with Guetta, Raye’s amazing voice and indisputable talent gave the up-and-coming singer that a debut functionality which has been a defining moment of this award series.

Most importantly, observe Guetta’s live performance of”Let’s Love” for the very first time together with Raye.