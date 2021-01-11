View Cristiano Ronaldo’s outrageous leap as Juventus striker someway out-jumps outstretched KEEPER to acquire header

CRISTIANO RONALDO defied gravity as he outjumped Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli.

The 35-12 months-old was the star of the exhibit as Juventus gained the Serie A showdown 3-1.

But 1 second in unique from Sunday’s match still left Ronaldo’s admirers shed for phrases.

He when again confirmed off his superhuman leap after Paulo Dybala sent a ball into the box.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared like he had no possibility of profitable the aerial twin.

But he in some way managed to soar better than the outstretched arm of Consigli.

Ronaldo won the header – but unsuccessful to come across the back of the net with his exertion.

Admirers were being blown away by how significant he managed to bounce with this sort of a quick operate-up.

Some Twitter people claimed that Ronaldo made himself FLOAT in mid-air.

Just one explained: “Ronaldo’s soar energy requirements be examined.”

An additional additional: “Ronaldo has perfected his craft. The timing. The floating. The suspension ahhhhhh.”

Just one claimed: “He would be a slam dunk champion in NBA.”

Ronaldo, who turns 36 future month, is renowned for his amazing jumping capability.

He leapt 8ft 5in – 2.56metres – off the floor to rating a header for Juve in 2019.

The ex-Actual Madrid star shared his mystery technique with tennis star Novak Djokovic.

But soccer lovers are yet to see anyone that can arrive at the exact same heights as him.

The 35-12 months-old went on to rating in the remaining couple minutes of Juventus’ get about Sassuolo.

Ronaldo’s stoppage time strike manufactured him the joint-best goalscorer of all time.

He has now equalled Josef Bican with a file of 759 goals for club and region.