View Chris Harrison Inform Clare’s Guys They’re”Cheated”

Accreditation Country is all about to find several Clare-ity (sorry, we needed to).

Due to the Nov. 3 general election, ABC has bumped the fourth installment of The Bachelorette’s 16last year to Thursday, Nov. 5. ) Ever since that time, we have been treated with loads of volatile yet not-so-shocking glimpses in what we understand is coming: the coming of Tayshia Adams as Clare Crawley‘s replacement.

And at a brand new clip in another installment, Chris Harrison ups the ante by teasing the freshman at Paradise alum’s introduction with a few words.

“Boys, it’s excellent to find you all because you guys have a bit cheated–you did not actually have a fair opportunity to discover love,” he states. “So that your brand new Bachelorette is on her way right now. The major question: who’s she? Well, how about I just go buy here and that I let her come here? The following man to walk through those doors are going to be your brand new Bachelorette, and perhaps, your spouse.”