View Canelo Alvarez instruct Ryan Garcia brutal system shot that KOd Campbell and Brit says it was hardest punch he’d faced

LUKE CAMPBELL can have Canelo Alvarez to thank for supplying Ryan Garcia a masterclass on human body punching.

Campbell was left not able to beat the rely when he confronted Canelo’s protege Garcia at the begin of January.

It followed from a devastating remaining hook that landed ideal on the sweet place and experienced the courageous Brit wincing in agony.

But it was no fluke as footage has considering the fact that emerged of Canelo, 30, giving Garcia, 22, a lesson in the art of body shots.

The Mexican celebrity is observed instructing how to feint upstairs right before whipping in a remaining hook to the overall body.

And it is evident Garcia is a clear listener and learner soon after he faked a hook to the head just before crippling Campbell’s ribs in spherical seven.

Canelo – whose mentor Eddy Reynoso also trains Garcia – took satisfaction in the earn as he celebrated with his gym partner in the ring later on.

The new light-weight Golden Boy is now set to be mandated towards WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, 22.

And Campbell, 33, has despatched out a warning to the champion and everyone else in the division that Garcia is the most difficult hitter he has at any time fought.

He stated: “He’s extremely significant handed. Even when I was blocking the pictures, I could come to feel them.

“That was the most difficult shot I was ever hit with. I tried and tried using to get up, but I couldn’t.

“I felt him coming on, and I was moving back again, and when you transfer again my overall body relaxed a minor bit and which is the exact time he hit me.”

