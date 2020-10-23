View Ariana Grande’s”Positions” Music Video

Ariana Grande’s”Positions” music movie has not solved any global difficulties, but it sure has put a pep in my step in time for your weekend, and that is all we want nowadays! The singer fell the audio movie in midnight Oct. 22, afterwards hammering fans with sneak peeks along with a countdown to the launch of the single and also her sixth studio album, also titled Positions. Appropriately released soon after the last presidential debate, the audio video includes Ariana shifting functions between functioning as the president and also”cookin’ in the kitchen” and”from the bedroom”

From the movie, the singer plays the function of the commander in chief, sitting at the Oval Office, beating her counselor, also walking her dogs around the White House lawn (in some magnificent outfits, we might add). She is subsequently noticed whipping up dishes from the kitchenand proceeds to change back and forth between those”places” The enabling bop is surely reminiscent of those sultry, R&B times throughout her Dangerous Woman era. When”Positions” is any indicator, we are likely to be when Grande drops your record! See the music video over.