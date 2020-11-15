View Ariana Grande along with Thundercat Perform”Them Changes”

There is a brand new addition to my record of much-needed 2020 highlights: Ariana Grande’s surprise look at the digital Adult Swim Festival. About Nov. 13, the singer joined forces by Thundercat to do with his song”Them Changes,” together with drummer JD Beck along with keyboardist DOMi. The quartet delivered a fantastic rendition of this trail, playing a virtual background of the kitchen out of Adult Swim series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. “It seems just like Ariana and I’m eternally connected via Mac [Miller], which is part of this recovery process,” Thundercat explained in a declaration. The group helped raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Grande formerly covered”Them Changes” through a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session at 2018. At the moment, she called it “favorite tune of the last year and a half” After her most recent staging, she chose to Twitter to thank her fellow musicians to the cooperation. “Thank un vibrant trio for getting me,” she wrote. “Love u constantly @thundercat.” Thundercat then reacted with a sweet photo of him Grande rocking leopard-print headbands, including,”Love you also Ari.” Watch the enjoyable staging above!