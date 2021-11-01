Vienna Blood Season 2: Cast, Plot And Everything We Know | What To Watch

A British-Austrian Psychological thriller TV series, Vienna Blood is an ongoing show airing on BBC Two network. It is based on the Liebermann novels and is written by Stephen Thompson. The show has already run for a season and because of its positive response, it will return.

Vienna Blood first started airing on the BBC Two network back in November 2019. Its first season consisted of 3 episodes and they were released on November 18th, November 25th, and December 2 respectively. Let’s check out how many episodes its 2nd season is going to feature and what to expect from it.

Vienna Blood Plot

Since Vienna Blood is based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, it mostly follows its adaptation. The main character of the story is Max Liebermann who is a doctor as well as a student of Sigmund Freud.

The other major character in the show is the police officer Oskar Rheinhardt. The detective often accompanies the doctor and with their combined efforts, the duo solves various uncanny cases occurring within the town.

The show takes place in Vienna, Austria in the 1900s. The duo of detective and doctor mostly solves the murder cases associated with strange antics. They use some unconventional methods to achieve success and find the conclusion to the occurrence.

The show features many themes, especially it centers on anti-semitism that the Liebermann family often comes across. However, the doctor doesn’t flinch and remains firm in his position. He continues to solve an array of cases along with his detective colleague.

Vienna Blood Season 1 Recap

In the Vienna Blood season 1 recap, each episode features a new case for the duo. The first episode starts with an unusual case brought to Oskar. Since he couldn’t get the hang of it, he calls the doctor to take a look at the circumstances and solve it.

Another episode presents the case of a series of murders occurring in the town. Once again the duo of doctor and detective teams up and solves the case. In the last episode, Max’s son finds himself psychologically challenged when his military colleague drowns and Max investigates it.

Vienna Blood Season 2 Release Date

The official announcement of the renewal of another season was already out back in 2020. However, because of COVID, it got delayed. In any case, we are getting Vienna Blood season 2 as it is being announced for release from 2022 possibly.

Like its previous season, it will also feature 3 different episodes focusing on three unique cases. The titles of the episodes are “The Melancholy Countess”, “The Devils Kiss” and “Darkness Rising” respectively.

This time, all three episodes will be directed by Robert Dornhelm and written by Stephen

Thompson. Each episode will likely run for the amount of 90 minutes like the previous season. Fans can’t wait to see the release of the show’s second installment.

Vienna Blood Season 2 Cast

For the Vienna Blood season 2 cast, the main characters of Max Liebermann and Oskar Rheinhardt will be played by Mathew Beard and Jurgen Maurer respectively. Apart from them, Amelia Bullmore and Conleth Hill will also reprise their respective roles.

What are your expectations from Vienna Blood season 2?