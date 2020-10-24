Video: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh carry their pheras

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh is still 1 couple who is all over interpersonal websites at this time. Both recently announced that they are getting married and his wedding day has finally came. After finishing wedding festivities within the week, even a movie of both carrying their pheras surfaced on the web.

From the movie, Neha is observed sporting a glittery dupatta within her bridal match, although the groom Rohan chosen to get a sherwani. The few are observed taking their pheras at the existence of both family and friends in the gurudwara. Take a peek at the movie below. &# 2 13# &; 13# &; 13# &; 13; The number is shortly expected to your host reception celebration in Punjab.