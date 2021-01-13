Victoria’s Mystery product Alexina Graham stuns in a purple lingerie set

Underwear model Alexina Graham is relishing her purpose as a Victoria’s Solution Angel.

The 30-calendar year-aged — below in a purple two-piece — has been flying without having wings.

6

6

But it appears to be Nottingham-born Alexina — the underwear brand’s initial redhead Angel — can’t quite comprehend her success.

She has even posed along with a Victoria’s Top secret billboard photograph of herself in New York.

Alexina posted the snap on the net and told her followers: “I continue to pinch myself.”

She claims her hair color is a impressive portion of her identification.

6

6

6

6

‘I Won’t be able to WIN’ Enjoy Island’s Laura Anderson insists it is really ‘really hard’ staying an influencer Warm MUMMA Jennifer Lopez, 51, seems extraordinary as she paddleboards in inexperienced swimsuit TOY-ING Close to See maddest lockdown clip at any time as Toyah dances to Metallica on work out bike Graphic Warning ‘DISTURBING’ Rapper Azealia Banking institutions digs up useless cat and cooks it to ‘bring it back again to life’ ‘IT IS WHAT IT IS’ Pembrokeshire Murders’ Luke Evans splits from boyfriend Rafael Olarra fact queens Katie Rate fans’ shock as Kim K’s 11-12 months-previous tweet about her resurfaces

You can choose it as pink that we’ll be viewing extra of her.

Obtained a story? RING The Solar on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected]