Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Did Her Makeup

As Harper Beckham gets older, it seems she’s becoming more and more into makeup — and well, she’s getting seriously good at it. Case in point: This weekend, she did her mom’s eye makeup using new shadows from Victoria Beckham Beauty, and it turned out b-e-a-utiful.

The former pop star gave fans a glimpse of her daughter’s work on Instagram in a series of photos on her brand’s grid. “Thank you to my makeup artist Harper Seven for this look ✨ x VB,” reads the caption on one of them. In the photo, she has her eyes closed so that you can clearly see the gorgeous shadows glistening on her lids. Speaking of which: To achieve the luminous look, Harper used VBB’s Lustre Lids in two new shades — Tea Rose, a medium chocolate brown, and Honey, a golden bronze.

Both shadows are ultra-glowy and contain opal, along with squalane, which gives the formula a lovely emollient feel. Additionally, it’s made with skin-loving ingredients like glycerin, calming magnolia bark extract, and guava leaf extract.

The makeup mogul also shared a video to showcase the shadows in action, and boy oh boy do they look stunning. She captioned the short clip, “Instant glamour ✨ VB in Lid Lustre Tea Rose & Honey.”

Of course, countless folks are in a frenzy over the new shadows — as well as Harper’s makeup skills. In the comment section on Victoria’s post, you’ll find messages like: “You look beautiful 😍😍 Harper is the best makeup artist 💖,” “Girls got skills 🙌,” and “Well done Harper!”

It goes without saying but Harper did a standout job on her mom’s eye makeup, which has us super excited to see even more looks done by her down the line. In the meantime, we need to get our hands on those shadows, stat.