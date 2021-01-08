Viagra Boys drop upbeat album cut ‘Girls & Boys’

Viagra Boys have produced a different satirical reduce from their manufacturer new album ‘Welfare Jazz’, a rhetoric track entitled ‘Girls & Boys’.

Dropping now (January 8) to coincide with the release of the Swedish band’s sophomore album, ‘Girls & Boys’ was made by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Run The Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon), and past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel “Fagge” Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).

The music has been produced along with a reside effectiveness, filmed as aspect of Viagra Boys’ YouTube Shrimp Sessions 2 sequence.

Check out the dwell general performance of ‘Girls & Boys’ down below:

Videos for formerly unveiled album cuts also dropped in the run-up to the release of ‘Welfare Jazz’.

Together with Amy Taylor of Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys unveiled a go over of the late John Prine‘s ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’ past month. Prior to that, tracks ‘Creatures’ and ‘Ain’t Nice’ ended up also produced.

In their 4-star critique of ‘Welfare Jazz’, NME reported Viagra Boys were “leaning into the madness of the contemporary era”, including that “satire’s the phrase here”.

Lately, the band verified they’ve now recorded the abide by-up to ‘Welfare Jazz’, an album that appears to have been mainly self-developed, in accordance to bassist Henrik ‘Benke’ Höckert.

In an interview with the 101 Section Time Work podacast, Höckert explained, “[We recorded it with] just a studio technician…. we preferred to try out to just do it ourselves. We rehearsed a whole lot just before we recorded that just one, so it is gonna seem a tiny little bit extra stay.

“I assume we’re quite fantastic at the live demonstrate matter, so we’d like to deliver that ahead.”