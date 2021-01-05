Very pleased Boys chief arrested ‘after burning Black Lives Matter flag’

Enrique Tarrio, 36 faces misdemeanour destruction of residence rates, in accordance to US media.

He allegedly burned a banner that was torn down from an historic church throughout a rally in Washington DC final month.

Tarrio was arrested right after he arrived in Washington in advance of protests prepared by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The demonstrations are to to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio was taken into custody soon after a warrant was issued for his arrest for destruction of property, police reported.