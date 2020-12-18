Very first search at Dancing On Ice 2021 as Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy and Faye Brookes get their skates on

DANCING On Ice fans have been dealt with to a initially look at the upcoming collection just after the stars slipped into their skates for a new promo.

Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy and Faye Brookes and their fellow celebrity contestants all show up in the trailer.

The DOI promo begins with Michael Bublé’s model of Emotion Excellent and a fairly snow world on the display.

WAG Rebekah then appears in the middle, as her professional skating companion Andy Buchanan spins her about and tilts her backwards.

Telly and radio presenter Denise is following up as she cuddles into the shoulder of her ice professional, Matt Evers.

The remaining celebs then all aspect one by just one, along with their professionals, as snow falls down about them.

A ITV voiceover confirms: “The greatest clearly show on ice returns.”

This year’s Dancing On Ice kicks off on Sunday January 17, 2021.

The full lineup also contains Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, who performs Kate Connor in the cleaning soap.

Ex Towie star Billie Shepherd also using element, alongside with comedian Rufus Hound, and athletes Colin Jackson CBE and Graham Bell.

Musician Myleene Klass will be striving her luck on the ice, as will Neighbours’ icon Jason Donovan, DJ Sonny Jay, Emmerdale’s Joe Warren-Plant and rapper Lady LeShurr.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning as hosts, with Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman all back on the judging panel.

Earlier this month, Rebekah Vardy was snapped arriving at DOI schooling though carrying a Santa costume. The former I am A Celeb star was all smiles inspite of her ongoing court fight with Coleen Rooney.