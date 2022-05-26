Venus Williams Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Personal Life and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Venus Ebony Starr Williams (born June 17, 1980) is a professional tennis player from the United States. Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open, is a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles. She is largely considered as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Venus Williams was trained by her parents, Oracene Price and Richard Williams, along with her younger sister Serena. She became a professional in 1994 and reached her first major final in 1997 at the US Open. Williams won the Wimbledon and US Open titles in 2000 and 2001, as well as Olympic singles gold in Sydney in 2000. On February 25, 2002, she became the first African American woman to earn the world No. 1 singles ranking in the Open Era, and the second all-time after Althea Gibson. [8] Between 2002 and 2003, she reached four consecutive major finals, all of which she lost to Serena Williams. Between 2003 and 2006, she was plagued by injuries, earning only one major championship. Williams began to reclaim her form in 2007, when she won Wimbledon (a feat she repeated the following year). In 2010, she regained the world No. 2 ranking in singles, but was sidelined by injury once more. She progressively regained her form beginning in 2014, culminating in two major final appearances in 2017 at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Along with her seven major singles victories, Williams has won 14 major women’s doubles trophies, all with Serena; the duo has never lost in a Grand Slam doubles final. On June 7, 2010, she and Serena Williams completed a non-calendar-year Grand Slam at the French Open, and she became the world No. 1 in doubles for the first time. In addition to Venus’ singles gold in 2000 and her mixed doubles silver in 2016, the couple won three Olympic gold medals in women’s doubles in 2000, 2008, and 2012. Williams also has two major mixed doubles victories, both from 1998.

Early Years

Richard Williams and Oracene Price gave birth to Venus Ebony Starr Williams on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California. When Venus was eleven years old, she and her sister Serena relocated from Compton, California, to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend Rick Macci’s tennis academy. When Venus was 11, Richard Williams withdrew her and Serena out of national junior tennis events. Williams was rated No. 1 among the under-12 players in Southern California at the time, with a 63–0 record on the United States Tennis Association junior tour. Richard moved his girls out of Macci’s academy in 1995 and took over all of their coachings thereafter.

Read More: Chris Evans Net Worth In 2022: His Early Years, Career, Relationships And Other Latest Updates!!

Venus Williams Has a Net Worth of $1 Million.

$95,000,000

Venus Williams’ net worth is unknown.

Venus Williams is a professional tennis player from the United States with a net worth of $95 million. Williams is a former World No. 1 who is often regarded for ushering in a new age of power on the professional women’s tennis tour. She has been ranked No. 1 in the world in singles three times and is widely regarded as the first American black woman to do so during the Open Era.

Personal Experiences

Willams dated professional golfer Hank Kuehne from 2007 until 2010. She began dating Cuban model Elio Pis in 2012. When he was recruited to model underwear for EleVen, they met. They were together till 2015. Venus dated publishing heir Nick Hammond from 2017 until 2019.

Yetunde Price, Venus, and Serena Williams’ older half-sister was murdered and killed near the tennis courts where the sisters used to practice in Compton in 2003. Price worked as a personal assistant to the Williams sisters. She was 31 years old at the time.

Venus and Serena became part-owners of the Miami Dolphins in August 2009.

Venus Williams Is a Follower of The Jehovah’s Witnesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

Williams graduated from Indiana University East with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2015. Her long-term ambition is to obtain an MBA in the near future.

In the campaign for fair pay in tennis, Venus Williams has been a driving force. In fact, she considers achieving equal pay for women in tennis to be her greatest achievement on and off the court.

On June 9, 2017, Williams was traveling in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, when her SUV was struck by a car before she could get through the crossing. In the second automobile, a 78-year-old man was killed, while another was injured in the crash. Police first stated that Venus was to blame for the collision; however, after analyzing the security video, investigators found that Venus was not to blame.

Career

Williams began playing professionally at the age of 14 in 1994. Her first major slam match came against her sister Serena in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open. Tennis players who are professionals. It was the first time they were pitted against one another. Before losing to World No. 3 Lindsay Davenport in the third round. Serena had been beaten by Venus. Serena and Venus Williams met 24 times in their professional tennis careers.

Willams has been the World’s No. 1 in women’s tennis for a total of 11 weeks. The date was February 25, 2002. In the Open Era, she was the first Black woman to occupy this post. Venus Williams has reached the finals of 16 Grand Slam tournaments. She has won 14 Grand Slam Women’s Doubles titles with her younger sister Serena. In the finals of Grand Slam doubles tournaments. No one has ever beaten the Williams sisters. Venus has five Wimbledon singles titles to her credit.

Read More: Saygin Yalcin Net Worth – His Early Years, Career, Awards, And His Relationships!!

Buying and Selling a Residence

Venus Williams paid almost $10 million for a secluded waterfront retirement house’ with its own beach and a separate villa for sister Serena on Jupiter Island, Florida, in early 2019. In the main house, there are three bedrooms. There is no tennis court on the property, in addition to the two guesthouses and the breathtaking views from the pool and outdoor kitchen.