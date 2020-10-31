Vanessa Morgan’s Beautiful Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Vanessa Morgan is expecting a baby boyand the mom-to-be lately blessed us with a collection of lovely pregnancy photos which provide us a glance at her developing baby stomach. “I have never been in love with my own body for having the ability to develop & bring into this world,” Vanessa captioned a set of photographs, taken by photographer Liliya Lubenkova, on Instagram.

Vanessa — that separate from husband Michael Kopech at June — found out she was pregnant May 20, along with the celebrity hasn’t held her back excitement because. “I can not think just how much growth & intensity you have given me as a mother,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram article on July 24. “It is like God knew I wanted one, my angel. The world works in mysterious ways but consistently times what how it was intended to be. Lil you had been created with this much love & exude a light so powerful it warms up my belly. Thanks God for this blessing.”

As eager as Vanessa would be to fulfill her infant boywe hope she will be even more ecstatic after he arrives and she has these gorgeous photographs to talk to him for a long time to come. Scroll through all her stunning maternity photographs beforehand.