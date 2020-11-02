Vanessa Marcil Sides With Megan Fox Amid Renewed Brian Austin Green Drama Over Halloween Pic!

In the wake of this Halloween play involving Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greenalong with his additional ex has weighed on the circumstance!

Vanessa Marcil, that stocks 18-year old Kassius together with all the Beverly Hills, respectively 90210 alum, hasn’t gotten together with Megan historically, it is true. But the enemy of her enemy is her buddy! When she watched that the Jennifer’s Body celebrity’s surprising takedown of the mutual baby dad over the weekend, then she couldn’t hesitate to cosign!

Connected: Megan Pulled Machine Gun Kelly Out Of A’Stupor’ & Created Him’Much Better Individual’

It started innocently enough if BAG submitted a Halloween pic into Instagram on Sunday, including 4-year-old kid Journey Green.

Megan had apparently had a lot of her ex’s perfectly paternal social networking encounter since she BLEW UP within the picture, commenting:

“Does Journey need to be in this film? It is not tough to harvest them out. Or select photos which they aren’t in. I had a fantastic halloween together , and notice how absent they’re from my interpersonal websites. I understand you love your children. However, I do not understand why you can not quit using these to position through Instagram.”

Struggling words!!

Fox, that also shares 8-year-old Noah and also 6-year-old Bodhi together with Brian, lasted:

“You are so drunk with feeding the pervading narrative that I am an absent mother, and also you’re the perennial, forever dedicated father of this year. You’ve got them half the moment. Congratulations you really are a remarkable person! Why is it that you will need the world wide web to replicate back to you exactly what ought to be inexhaustibly obvious from the way that your kids adore you?”

Wow!

After the remark out of his spouse, Brian entered the picture and re-uploaded it using Journey cropped out and obviously with Megan’s remark no further attached.

However, it sounds Vanessa watched it exactly like we did! The General Hospital celebrity posted to her IG about Sunday:

“Just like I said….The Truth always comes out at the end….”

And when it was not apparent sufficient whose”side” she had been picking, the caption was : #ImWithYouSister.”

Damn!!

We are not completely amazed by Marcil’s most up-to-date movement, TBH! After all, she’d phone her ex”that a very angry/sad individual being who has a lot of shame to take whole responsibility for his activities as a dad” recently. And then she accused him of getting unresolved childhood injury to boot up!!

We will be awaiting Brian’s answer… something tells us it will not be long until he’s got something to say about BOTH exes!

[Image via Vanessa Marcil/Megan Fox/Brian Austin Green/Instagram.]