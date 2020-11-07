The ousting of Donald Trump in the office of the presidency is definitely cause for celebration but it is a lot more than this, particularly for parents. It is a cleansing of the spirit of America.

The fearmongering and displaced rhetoric Trump utilized to fuel his own selfish grift about the American public sowed discord, invited hatred, and motivated violence.

So after four weeks of humor, the show of this mandate yanking his pink bum out the doorway is a YUGE psychological release.

nobody caught that catharsis greater compared to Van Jones, that had been in the CNN desk once the telephone came . Just attempting to spell out how he had been feeling, the pundit talked of his kids and only started bawling.

This is a gorgeous, strong second, one we invite everybody else who’s overcome with emotion immediately to appreciate:

View Van Jones following the telephone for Biden. Only see this. pic.twitter.com/Us8jpKu79f

— The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2020

