Van der Waals speaker equipped with 9 inch Ferromagnetic Visualizer

Van Der Waals speaker entering the market with a surreal audio-visual experience for the listeners equipped with 9 inches ferromagnetic visualizer.

Named after the famous Netherland physicist and Nobel laureate Johannes Diderik van der Waals. The famous scientist derived the relation between the molecules in gaseous or in liquid state.

The product is designed with the feeling of tribute in mind. The manufacturers have planned to use ferromagnetic fluid developed by NASA for the ZERO Gravity fuel injecting system in their rocket-ships.

How will Ferrofluid provide an audio-visual experience?

As the name suggests, the ferromagnetic fluid has a lot of iron dust. The magnetic property of iron has been used to make the fluid take any shape with the help of magnetic field provided by the algorithm in it.

Van der Waals speaker

Van der Waals Ferrofluid Speaker will understand the mood of the listener using Artificial Intelligence. With change in albums and music genre, the speaker will provide a surreal experience with the ferrofluid inside.

The speaker will also have gorgeous LED light to set the mood perfectly according to the taste of listeners. The company promotes on Kickstarter mentioning “Speaker that allows you not only to hear, but also to see music“.

Van der Waals speaker Sound Quality and features

The company has made it sure to provide a sound quality which is beyond perfect. Van Der Waals speaker used the best available speaker for an ultimate surround sound.

The receivers have been sourced from Qualcomm, leading industry in wireless innovation. And the DSPs and sound amplifiers are sourced from Semi-conductor industry Texas Instruments.

Van der Waals Ferrofluid Speaker

In terms of other features, Van Der Waals speaker will have Bluetooth version 5.1 with a power output of 50W. A C-type port power cable is used to power the device.

Concluding, we can say that the Van der Waals Ferrofluid speaker will change the ultimate experience of the listeners. The added visual effect is certainly far better than the seeing the general design of a speaker.

The price range will stay around $349 and $679 (dual) for Super early bird pledgers. The estimated time of market distribution is November 2022. The price will shift to $449 and $879 (dual) for Kickstarter campaign.