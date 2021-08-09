Valve has partnered with AMD for bringing Windows 11support for Steam Deck

According to the latest news, Valve is planning to make its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC ready for Windows 11. So far, we have known that Steam Deck can run Windows but it was not clear whether an option for Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) would be enabled to get Windows 11 on the Steam Deck. The company itself has now confirmed that it is working dedicatedly to adding Windows support.

Greg Coomer, a Valve Steam Deck designer said in an interview with PC Gamer “There’s work looking at TPM just now. We’ve focused so much on Windows 10, so far, that we haven’t really gotten that far into it. Our expectation is that we can meet that.”

Valve has joined hands with AMD to make sure that TPM is supported at a BIOS level and that the Steam Deck is ready for Windows 11. Coomer said, “So there’s nothing to indicate to us yet that there’ll be any issues with Windows 11.”

This sounds like the company is considering a launch by the end of this year. While the handheld device will ship with SteamOS, a custom version of Linux, Valve will support Windows 11.

Valve is still working on getting games with anti cheat to run out of the box on this handheld. So far, the company has confirmed titles like Apex Legends, Destiny 2, PUBG, Fortnite, and Gears 5. All these will work without Windows. Valve said, “We’re working with BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat to get support for Proton ahead of launch.”

Note that the Steam Deck uses Valve’s Proton software to get a lot of officially unsupported Windows games to run on the device. Windows support will avoid compatibility issues.