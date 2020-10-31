News

Valladay, Smith every dash for two TDs, Wyoming facilitates by Hawaii

October 31, 2020
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith every dashed for 85-and yards and 2 touchdowns, and also Wyoming cruised past Hawaii 31-7 on Friday night.

Valladay transported it 32 occasions for 163 yards and Smith obtained 89 yards 20 runs for Wyoming (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which has won eight consecutive home matches. Levi Williams handed 112 yards)

Valladay’s 18-yard touchdown on the opening possession was that the sole TD more than 7 yards for team. He included a 6-yard score, and Smith had scoring runs of 2 and 1 yards.

Chevan Cordeiro had been 10-of-26 passing for 106 yards with one interception for Hawaii (1-1, 1-1). Dae Dae Hunter scored Hawaii’s only touchdown on a 3-yard streak to pull 10-7 at the next quarter. The Rainbow Warriors were outgained 281-123 over the floor and flipped it on twice.

Wyoming maintained the Paniolo Trophy for its 15th period at the 25 encounters between the universities.

